North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 3.95% in big data deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 79 technology industry big data deals worth $7.39bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 76 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 37 transactions, representing a 46.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 32 deals, followed by private equity deals with ten transactions, respectively capturing a 40.5% and 12.7% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $4.94bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.36bn and $1.09bn, respectively.

North America technology industry big data deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 71.7% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $5.3bn, against the overall value of $7.39bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

2) The $350m private equity deal with Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Benchmark Capital, Bond Capital Management, FirstMark Capital, Greenoaks Capital Management, GV Management Co, Index Ventures (US), Lone Pine Capital and Tiger Global Management’s $160m merger of Cockroach Labs

4) The $150m venture financing of BloomReach by Sixth Street Growth

5) Cisco Investments, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Sapphire Ventures’ venture financing of Dremio for $135m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.