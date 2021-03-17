North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 30.26% in big data deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn acquisition of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 99 technology industry big data deals worth $2.57bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 76 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2021 with 55 transactions, representing a 55.6% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 36 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 36.4% and 8.1% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $2.41bn, followed by M&A deals totalled $155m.

North America technology industry big data deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 62.7% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $1.61bn, against the overall value of $2.57bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

2) The $200m venture financing deal with Highspot by Bain &Inc, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Advisors, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Shasta Ventures Management and Tiger Global Management

3) Sentinel labs’ $155m acquisition of Scalyr

4) The $150m venture financing of Standard Cognition by Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management

5) B Capital Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, M12, Mubadala Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Steadview Capital and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Innovaccer for $105m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.