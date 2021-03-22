North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 34.91% in cross border deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 143 technology industry cross border deals worth $7.06bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 106 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2021 with 74 transactions, representing a 51.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 62 deals, followed by private equity deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 43.4% and 4.9% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $4.67bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $2.06bn and $328.5m, respectively.

North America technology industry cross border deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 61.2% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $4.32bn, against the overall value of $7.06bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox

2) The $1.17bn acquisition deal with SpotX by Magnite

3) Sinch’s $1.14bn acquisition of Inteliquent

4) The $361.42m acquisition of Gerber Technology by Lectra

5) Onex Group, Onex Partners V and Silver Lake Partners’ private equity deal with Weld North Education for $275m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.