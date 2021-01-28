North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 39.00% in cross border deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Flutter Entertainment’s $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 139 technology industry cross border deals worth $13.44bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 100 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in December 2020 with 71 transactions, representing a 51.1% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 60 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 43.2% and 5.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $12.15bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.28bn and $8m, respectively.

North America technology industry cross border deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 78.5% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $10.55bn, against the overall value of $13.44bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Flutter Entertainment’s $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel

2) The $3.67bn acquisition deal with Universal Music Group by Tencent Music Entertainment Group

3) Funimation Productions’ $1.18bn acquisition of Crunchyroll

4) The $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics by Euisun Chung, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor

5) Lightspeed POS’s acquisition of Upserve for $430m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

