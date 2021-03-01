North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.55% in deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 713 technology industry deals worth $56.15bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 682 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2021 with 336 transactions, representing a 47.1% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 307 deals, followed by private equity deals with 70 transactions, respectively capturing a 43.1% and 9.8% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $44.98bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $7.16bn and $4.02bn, respectively.
North America technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five technology deals accounted for 58.7% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $32.96bn, against the overall value of $56.15bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems
2) The $7.3bn merger deal with Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition
3) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta
4) The $5.7bn acquisition of Coherent by Lumentum Holdings
5) Cisco Systems’ acquisition of Acacia Communications for $4.5bn.
