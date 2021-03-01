North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.55% in deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 713 technology industry deals worth $56.15bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 682 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2021 with 336 transactions, representing a 47.1% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 307 deals, followed by private equity deals with 70 transactions, respectively capturing a 43.1% and 9.8% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $44.98bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $7.16bn and $4.02bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 58.7% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $32.96bn, against the overall value of $56.15bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $7.3bn merger deal with Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

3) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

4) The $5.7bn acquisition of Coherent by Lumentum Holdings

5) Cisco Systems’ acquisition of Acacia Communications for $4.5bn.

