In an announcement on Monday (26 February) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, chip giant NVIDIA and ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, said they are broadening their relationship to provide telco-specific GenAI solutions to boost service experiences.
The move builds upon ServiceNow and Nvidia’s partnership in 2023 to develop enterprise-grade GenAI capabilities used to transform business processes with faster workflow automation.
Using Nvidia’s software, ServiceNow developed custom large language models trained specifically for its ServiceNow Platform.
According to ServiceNow, the first new telco-specific solution, dubbed Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management, will use Nvidia AI to improve agent productivity, enhance customer experiences, and boost speed time to resolution.
“GenAI is a game‑changer for telcos looking to boost productivity, improve customer experiences, and drive cost savings with its ability to learn and improve with each use,” said Rohit Batra, general manager and vice president for telecom, media, and technology at ServiceNow.
“Together, ServiceNow and NVIDIA will help telcos realise unprecedented business value and impact, fast. This is just the beginning of a large‑scale transformation for the industry, and we’re excited to be at the forefront,” he added.
According to GlobalData forecasts, the total AI market, including software, hardware, and services, will be worth $383.3bn in 2030, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from $81.3bn in 2022.
The global specialised AI applications market will be worth $146bn in 2030, up from $31.1bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 21.3%