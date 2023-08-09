Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia rolls out new Superchip to keep up with generative AI boom. Credit: glen photo/shutterstock.com

NVIDIA announced a new AI processor and superchip that it claims can handle the world’s “most complex generative AI workloads”.

The Grace Hopper Superchip was designed to deploy the giant models needed to run generative AI.

Speaking on the chip at the SIGGRAPH keynote event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described generative AI as the “iPhone moment” for AI, allowing companies to work together to create new use cases for the technology.

The chip allows Nvidia to scan a larger amount of data for patterns and relationships, which Huang states enables developers to “learn the representation of almost anything with structure” from language, mathematics and even DNA.

The Superchip is able to process data at a speed of 5 terabytes per second.

Huang also described the announcement and collaboration between Nvidia’s accelerated computing and deep learning researchers as a “Big Bang moment” for the future of generative AI.

Explaining this, Huang referred to the “thousands” of papers that have been written on AI in the last several years.

However, whilst AI may be continuing to seep into academic writings, mentions of the theme may be cooling down in company filings.

General mentions of AI were down 12% from 2020 to 2023, seeing a peak in 2021. Despite generative AI currently experiencing a funding frenzy, attempts to regulate AI use and development have been a struggle for countries globally.

The countries recording the most records of filing mentions were the US, China, South Korea and India.

