NVIDIA will supply its GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip GPUs to Reliance and Tata. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.

US technology giant NVIDIA has formed a partnership with Indian conglomerates Reliance Industries and Tata Group to advance artificial intelligence (AI) in India.

With Reliance Industries, NVIDIA will build a supercomputing infrastructure to meet the computational demands for running AI workloads.

They will develop a foundation large language model trained on local languages and personalised for generative AI applications for the Indian market.

In addition, Reliance plans to build AI services and applications for their 450 million Jio subscribers and offer India’s researchers, developers, and entrepreneurs access to AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India.”

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said: “As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march.”

The collaboration with Tata will see Tata Communications and NVIDIA develop an AI cloud in India to provide critical infrastructure.

Tata’s IT business, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to leverage the AI infrastructure and capabilities to develop and process solutions powered by generative AI.

The relationship with NVIDIA is expected to make it easier for TCS to work with its clients to advance transformation using an AI-first strategy.

With the agreement, TCS will also upskill its 600,000-person workforce.

Furthermore, this alliance is anticipated to spur the AI-led transformation across all Tata Group businesses, from manufacturing to consumer goods.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said: “Our partnership with NVIDIA will democratize access to AI infrastructure, accelerate build-out of AI solutions and enable upgradation of AI talent at scale.

“Tata Group’s presence across sectors coupled with NVIDIA’s deep capabilities offers numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance India’s AI ambition.”

Adding further, Huang said: “We are delighted to partner with Tata as they expand their cloud infrastructure service with NVIDIA AI supercomputing to support the exponential demand of generative AI startups and processing of large language models.”