GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Oman’s fixed telecoms market is undergoing significant change, with user demand for fixed broadband on the increase, according to Global Data.

Oman telecom outlook

Fixed broadband penetration is expected to outpace fixed voice telephony within the next five years, according to the data and analytics company.

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration for Oman, 2017-2023 (% of the population)

Source: GlobalData forecast

National Broadband Strategy

This growth is supported by the government’s National Broadband Strategy, which plans to extend fixed broadband connectivity across the country by 2020.

Additionally the expansion of fibre-optic networks by state-owned OBC and an increase in coverage of FTTx services by operators Omantel and Ooredoo.

For instance, Ooredoo is focusing on its fixed broadband market segment through ‘Super Fiber’ FTTH service by expanding its coverage to areas of Old Al Amerat, Al Amerat, Al Mahaj, Al Khoudh, Al Mabela South and Saa’dah in Salalah, which offered speeds of up to 1Gbps in December 2018.

GlobalData expects operators to continue to launch new fixed broadband services to keep up with growing demand. Latest reports from Or to search over 50,000 other reports please visit GlobalData Report Store

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.