OpenAI has secured 260 enterprise customers for ChatGPT since its launch just four months ago.
The 260 businesses collectively employ over 150,000 individuals who have registered to utilize the advanced capabilities offered by the corporate version of ChatGPT.
OpenAI had been tight-lipped about the customer figures for ChatGPT Enterprise until now, indicating the strategic importance of this corporate-focused initiative.
Over the past year, OpenAI has diligently worked to encourage businesses to adopt and invest in the AI chatbot, which gained significant public attention upon its initial unveiling.
ChatGPT Enterprise, introduced in August, boasts additional features and enhanced privacy measures, such as robust data encryption and a commitment from OpenAI not to leverage customer data for its technological advancements.
The pricing structure for ChatGPT Enterprise is flexible and tailored to the specific needs of each company.
OpenAI’s chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap, revealed that the generative AI (GenAI) startup has received substantial inbound interest from tens of thousands of companies, including smaller businesses eager for the ChatGPT experience.
OpenAI responded to this widespread interest by introducing a new paid ChatGPT tier specifically designed for companies with smaller teams.
Priced at $25 per user per month, this offering aims to cater to the needs of businesses that may not require the extensive features of ChatGPT Enterprise.
OpenAI’s commitment to broadening its user base also extends to individuals with ChatGPT Plus, a paid product priced at $20 per month.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This option provides users with access to OpenAI’s latest AI model, catering to the diverse needs of both corporate entities and individual users seeking an advanced chatbot experience.
“This is great news for OpenAI, demonstrating strong demand for its enterprise product; this is also the first time the company reveals specific customer numbers, proving the strong traction enjoyed by the enterprise version of ChatGPT,” Beatriz Valle, senior analyst at GlobalData told Verdict.
Valle noted how the signups show a clear an appetite for GenAI applications despite initial scepticism surrounding the privacy.
“It seems businesses’ concerns’ have been assuaged and ultimately firms want to leverage GenAI to gain a competitive edge and are not fretting so much about the potential downsides,” Valle added.