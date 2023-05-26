Credit: Getty Images / Future Publishing / Contributor

OpenAI is offering ten $100,000 grants to individuals, teams and companies who want to develop a democratic process “for deciding what rules AI systems should follow, within the bounds defined by the law.”

The ChatGPT maker announced the launch of its grant program on Thursday after the company’s co-founders called for a new international regulatory body for AI tech.

In a blog announcement, the company said: “Beyond a legal framework, AI, much like society, needs more intricate and adaptive guidelines for its conduct.”

The company argued that the emerging tech needs a “broadly representative” group of people to be engaging in “deliberate” discussions about pressing ethical questions with AI.

OpenAI wrote: “For example: under what conditions should AI systems condemn or criticize public figures, given different opinions across groups regarding those figures?”

“No single individual, company, or even country should dictate these decisions,” the company said.

OpenAI has been at the forefront of the recent generative AI boom, with their popular chatbot application ChatGPT capturing the attention of millions around the world.

As more companies continue to release their own versions, with Chinese tech giant Baidu recently announcing its own ChatGPT rival, lawmakers globally have been trying to keep up.

The US company said it is hoping to take what it learns from the experiments and use them to establish a larger global process in the future.

“The primary objective of this grant is to foster innovation in processes — we need improved democratic methods to govern AI behavior,” OpenAI added.

“We believe that decisions about how AI behaves should be shaped by diverse perspectives reflecting the public interest.”

CEO Sam Altman appeared before a US Senate Committee calling for tougher AI regulation last month.

“For a very new technology we need a new framework,” Altman said.

