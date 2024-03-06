Credit: Shutterstock/photosince

In a contentious legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker has retaliated by revealing emails showing Musk’s previous support for the company’s plan to establish a for-profit entity and raise a substantial $1bn in funding.

The dispute revolves around allegations made by Musk in a recent lawsuit, accusing OpenAI of breaching an agreement to make AI breakthroughs freely available to the public.



Musk, a founding member of OpenAI, contends that the organisation violated its commitment by entering into a multibillion-dollar alliance with Microsoft.

Musk’s legal team argues that the inner workings of OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model are shrouded in secrecy, driven more by commercial interests than safety concerns. OpenAI, in response, published a public dismissal of all Musk’s claims on its blog.



The feud originated when Musk, who left OpenAI’s board in 2018 following disagreements with Altman, began raising funds for his own AI venture named xAI.

The release of the emails sheds light on the early stages of OpenAI’s formation in late 2015, when Musk proposed an initial funding commitment of $1bn to kickstart the company.

Despite initially planning for $100m, Musk urged a larger sum to avoid sounding “hopeless.”



As OpenAI delved into the complexities of achieving Artificial General Intelligence (that is, AI that can perform as well or better than humans on a wide range of cognitive tasks) it became apparent that vast resources, in the order of billions of dollars annually, were required.

Musk and OpenAI mutually acknowledged the necessity of a for-profit entity to acquire such resources.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

However, negotiations on the for-profit structure faltered as OpenAI resisted the idea of any individual, including Musk, having absolute control.



The emails reveal Musk’s proposition to merge OpenAI with Tesla and his desire for majority equity, initial board control, and the CEO position. When the terms could not be agreed upon, Musk withheld funding, prompting Reid Hoffman to step in and cover essential expenses.

Musk opted to leave the startup, stating a perceived probability of success as zero and expressing his intent to build an AGI competitor within Tesla.

The company said that it rebuts Musk’s claims, stating that the mission does not imply open-sourcing AGI and expressing disappointment in Musk’s legal actions.

Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.

In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027, according to the company.