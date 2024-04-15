OpenAI will open its first office in Asia with the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan.
Alongside the office announcement, the company released an optimised version of GPT-4 specifically for the Japanese language.
In its blog post, OpenAI stated that it was committed to cooperating with Japan’s local researchers and businesses.
Tadao Nagasaki, formerly at AWS Japan, was named as the new president of OpenAI Japan. OpenAI stated that it hoped Nagasaki would help build connections between OpenAI and Japan’s tech industry.
Explaining its location choice, OpenAI wrote in its blog post that its new office would give it access to businesses like Toyota Connected, Daikin and Rakuten.
“We’re excited to be in Japan which has a rich history of people and technology coming together to do more,” stated OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
“We believe AI will accelerate work by empowering people to be more creative and productive, while also delivering broad value to current and new industries that have yet to be imagined,” he said.
OpenAI’s optimised GPT-4 for Japanese is intended to translate and summarise Japanese text up to three times faster than GPT-4 Turbo.
This updated version of GPT-4 is already being used by Speak, an English language tutoring app available in Japan, to generate faster feedback to pupils when they make a mistake.
OpenAI wrote that this enabled Speak to provide more accurate feedback to its users more frequently.
OpenAI’s large language model ChatGPT is also being used by Japan’s regional government bodies.
Yokosuka City is among the 21 local governments to integrate ChatGPT into the public sector and nearly 80% of its employees report an increase in productivity.
OpenAI is actively expanding its global reach and has already opened new offices in London and Dublin.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecast generative AI to be the fastest growing segment of AI technology.
By 2027, GlobalData anticipates global generative AI revenues to reach $33bn, achieving a CAGR of 80% from 2022.