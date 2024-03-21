Oracle and Nvidia have announced a collaboration to provide computing and generative AI services for digital sovereignty and managing sensitive national and personal data.
Oracle said it will integrate NVIDIA Grace Blackwell, a graphic processing unit chip, across its services.
Nvidia is currently the dominating force in AI chips and reportedly held over 80% of the market in 2023.
The collaboration seeks to facilitate the deployment of AI factories, allowing cloud services to run locally within a country’s or organisation’s premises, supporting sovereign goals.
The combination of Nvidia’s AI platform and Oracle’s Enterprise AI offers customers greater control over operations, location, and security to support digital sovereignty.
Oracle’s cloud services leverage Nvidia’s stack, including accelerated computing infrastructure and generative AI software, enabling deployment options via public cloud or customer data centres.
According to GlobalData’s report, 2024 Enterprise Predictions: AI, Nvidia will become less of a dominant force in the AI chip industry due to rising competition in the sector.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData