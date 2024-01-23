Oracle has announced a new generative AI (GenAI) service across its cloud infrastructure. The service combines large language model (LLM) technology from Cohere and Meta, including Meta’s Llama 2.
Oracle has stated that its GenAI service will support over 100 languages alongside improved GPU cluster management and flexibility in the fine tuning of Oracle’s AI making it tailored to customer needs.
The GenAI service will address summarisation and semantic similarity tasks as well as generate large portions of text. Oracle also stated that the service will provide data driven decision-making support.
Oracle’s customers will also have access to retrieval augmented generation techniques which will allow them to ingest their own data sets and information into Oracle’s AI, allowing for more accurate and niche internal response generation.
“Oracle’s AI focus is on solving real-world business use cases to enable widespread adoption in the enterprise. To do this, we are embedding AI across all layers of the technology stack,” said Oracle’s senior VP of AI and data management Greg Pavlik.
“Instead of providing a tool kit that requires assembling, we are offering a powerful suite of pre-built generative AI services and features that work together to help customers solve business problems smarter and faster,” Pavlik said.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts the total AI market to be worth $909bn by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
GlobalData also predicts that companies will begin to explore open-source language models in controlled private cloud infrastructure, allowing companies to both invest in training models using their own data whilst protecting intellectual property.
As GenAI becomes more widespread, GlobalData forecasts that there will be a greater consumer expectation to customise the AI models to individual needs and use cases.
In a 2023 survey conducted by GlobalData, around 20% of businesses stated that they already had a moderate level of AI adoption into their workflows.