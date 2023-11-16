During last week’s KubeCon, GlobalData assembled its top ten most important open-source software (OSS) technologies enabling app modernisation, including some lesser-known innovations.
The advent of GenAI is driving important new OSS technologies including little known PyTorch and LF AI & Data, while eBPR received serious buzz during KubeCon for its claims of revolutionising the observability/security arena.
Burgeoning open-source software OSS supporting app modernisation and GenAI (respectively) dominated during last week’s KubeCon in Chicago. KubeCon is a twice annual Kubernetes conference, hosted by CNCF, attracting DevOps-related personas looking to gauge the latest trends, technologies, and OSS methods.
The OSS is most closely aligned with enterprise projects enabled through Kubernetes containers/environments, microservices/serverless computing, observability, application (API) security, FinOps (cloud cost management), and a slew of various developer tools which complement popular application platforms and ease development/deployment efforts.
Key OSS
Following is a recap of key OSS within the CNCF, Linux Foundation consortiums worth following:
- PyTorch machine learning framework which accelerates apps’ lifecycle between research prototyping to production deployment.
- LF AI & Data (Linux foundation) aims to advance open technologies in AI and data communities.
- eBPF has gained newfound attention for its potential use in the emerging observability, security and performance optimisation space.
- Coder supports remote coding through a platform-agnostic approach.
- Gitpod automates the provisioning of code-ready developer environments (favored by some developers over GitHub Codespaces for ease of use).
- Crossplane allows developers to extend Kubernetes clusters to provision and orchestrate cloud infrastructure.
- Kubeflow interprets data science workflows into Kubernetes pipelines for deploying and managing end-to-end ML workflows.
- OpenCos t is an open cost monitoring specification for Kubernetes environments as part of growing FinOps-related initiatives.
- Backstage continues to receive buzz this year for setting up developer portals which abstract complexities around operational provisioning and infrastructure while developing microservices apps.
- Kubernetes of course remains not only at the top of the CNCF list of leading technologies, but within GlobalData’s top ten for its ongoing importance in digitisation, as noted by professional developers attending the conference.
OSS plays an important role among enterprise developers searching for ways to tackle their companies’ app modernisation efforts. Developers use OSS to explore new methodologies and receive invaluable help from those vibrant and collaborative communities surrounding most OSS projects.
According to Steven J. Schuchart Jr., Principal Analyst, Enterprise Networking, GlobalData, “On the surface, standards seem utilitarian, but they actually play an outsized role. There are multipliers that come into play in the world of technology, particularly when it comes to computers and software. The biggest multiplier is the effect of many minds working around a particular concept. This multiplier is only possible due to standardisation. International standardization efforts mean that certain hardware specifications, software, and protocols can be essentially the same across the world.’’