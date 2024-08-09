Palantir Technologies and Microsoft have taken a step forward in their collaboration, aiming to bolster US national security operations.
This partnership is set to deliver a suite of secure cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics capabilities to the US defence and intelligence community.
The integration will enable the operationalisation of Microsoft’s large language models within Palantir’s AI platforms in government and classified cloud environments.
Palantir and Microsoft will now deploy Palantir’s suite of products – including Foundry, Gotham, Apollo, and AI Platforms – on Microsoft Azure Government and in the Azure Government Secret and Top Secret clouds.
The collaboration will see Palantir becoming an early adopter of Azure’s OpenAI Service, specifically within Microsoft’s Secret and Top Secret environments.
The integrated solution combines Microsoft’s Azure cloud compute and language models, such as GPT-4, with Palantir’s data integration and ontology capabilities.
This is expected to empower operators to build AI-driven operational workloads responsibly and safely across various defence and intelligence verticals.
According to the announcement, the availability of these services depends on the completion of authorization and accreditation processes by the relevant government agencies.
To familiarise the defence and intelligence community with this new technology, Palantir and Microsoft are set to offer bootcamp experiences for trial purposes.
Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar said: “Palantir AIP has pioneered the approach to operationalising AI value – beyond chat — across the enterprise. It is our mission to deliver this software advantage and we are thrilled to be the first industry partner to deploy Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in classified environments.”
Microsoft Americas president Deb Cupp said: “This expanded partnership between Microsoft and Palantir will help accelerate the safe, secure and responsible deployment of advanced AI capabilities for the US government.
“Palantir, a leader in delivering actionable insights to government, will now leverage the power of Microsoft’s government and classified clouds and robust Azure OpenAI models to further develop AI innovations for national security missions.”
This announcement comes in the wake of Microsoft’s recent challenges, including a global outage on 30 July 2024, that impacted services such as the video game Minecraft and the email platform Outlook.
The outage was attributed to a DDoS cyberattack, which also had repercussions for various entities, including UK bank NatWest and the HM Courts and Tribunals Service.
This incident occurred shortly after an update from CrowdStrike inadvertently led to system crashes on approximately 8.5 million computers globally.