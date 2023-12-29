Talon’s enterprise browser is designed to add protection against phishing, web-based attacks, and malicious browser extensions. Credit: VideoFlow/Shutterstock.

American cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks has completed the acquisition of Israel-based Talon Cyber Security.

Talon, founded in 2021 by Ofer Ben-Noon and Ohad Bobrov, is engaged in offering safe browsing technology to businesses.

Palo Alto Networks said that the acquisition, which was first announced last month, is part of its strategy to bolster its secure access service edge (SASE) offerings.

The acquisition addresses the security vulnerabilities that arise when employees use various devices, including mobile phones, to access critical business applications, it added.

While the companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction, TechCrunch reported earlier that the deal is valued at $625m (NIS2.4bn).

Talon’s enterprise browser is designed to add protection against phishing, web-based attacks, and malicious browser extensions, while also providing controls to prevent data leakage.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Talon’s co-founders will join Palo Alto Networks and continue to lead their teams as part of the latter’s Prisma SASE team.

The integration of Talon’s technology with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE aims to deliver substantial productivity benefits by enabling secure access on unmanaged devices, while also ensuring consistent security and visibility into device usage.

Palo Alto Networks chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora said: “Most work today occurs via web browsers, often on unmanaged devices, which poses enormous security risks. Through the seamless integration of Talon’s enterprise browser with Prisma SASE, we will be elevating our best-in-class solution that helps provide ironclad security and data protection for all users across all applications and from any device or location.

“Additionally, we plan to extend Talon’s cutting-edge Enterprise Browser technology to our qualified SASE AI customers at no additional cost.”

In late October this year, Palo Alto Networks reached an agreement to acquire Dig Security in a deal valued at around $400m.

Dig Security, which is also an Israeli company, provides Data Security Posture Management tools to aid businesses in locating, classifying, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data across all cloud data repositories.

