Parliament will consider debating the possibility of stopping Brexit if there is a no-deal situation by the March 2019 deadline after a petition on the matter reached over 100,000 signatures.

The petition, entitled “If there is no agreement to leave the EU then Brexit must be stopped”, reached the 100,000 mark today almost a month before its deadline on 18 November. At the time of writing, it had 101,401 signatures, having gained significant traction on social media over the last few days.

The body of the petition reads:

“If there is no agreement by the deadline for reaching agreement with the EU during the talks then Brexit should be stopped as leaving with no deal will be very bad for businesses and for the Irish border issue and for EU citizens living here.”

The decision on whether to hold a debate on stopping Brexit in the event of a no-deal will be taken within the next day.

Government response to stopping Brexit in a no-deal situation

All UK Government and Parliament petitions are automatically considered for a parliamentary debate if they reach 100,000 signatures. The government also gives an official response to petitions if they get more than 10,000 signatures.

This petition was given an official response on 1 October by the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Spanning over 700 words, it indicates an unwillingness to stop Brexit, even in the event of a no-deal, but stresses that the government is keen to avoid such a situation. It also makes reference to the government’s extensive technical notices on a no-deal Brexit.

“Whilst striking a deal with our EU partners remains the outcome we expect, ‘no deal’ plans are well-developed and we stand ready to make a success of Brexit, whatever the outcome of our negotiations,” the department wrote.

“We are leaving the EU. That’s what the British public voted for and that is what we will deliver.”