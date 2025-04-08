Anthropic is backed by tech giants Amazon and Google, which had invested more than $1bn in the AI company earlier this year. Credit: Mamun_Sheikh/Shutterstock.

US-based AI company Anthropic plans to create more than 100 new roles across Europe, as part of its regional expansion, Reuters has reported.

The expansion comes as the company appointed Guillaume Princen as the head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The new positions, primarily in Dublin and London, will span sales, engineering, research and business operations, the report added.

Commenting on the plans, Princen said: “The expansion in Europe and the UK is crucial as businesses increasingly require advanced AI capabilities.”

Anthropic is backed by tech giants Amazon and Google, which had invested more than $1bn in the AI company earlier in 2025.

The company launched Claude 3.7 Sonnet, its latest hybrid reasoning model in February 2025 to improve coding and front-end web development tasks.

This model is designed to deliver near-instant responses while also offering users the option to view more detailed, step-by-step reasoning.

Claude, Anthropic’s AI chatbot, is currently deployed by several firms, including advertising conglomerate WPP, automaker BMW, and pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk.

In March 2025, Anthropic raised $3.5bn in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, reaching a post-money valuation of $61.5bn.

Other participants in the funding round included Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst, and a mix of new and existing investors.

Also in March, the company entered a five-year strategic partnership with data and AI platform Databricks.

The collaboration will see Anthropic’s models, including Claude 3.7 Sonnet, integrated into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, potentially benefiting over 10,000 companies looking to deploy AI agents with reasoning capabilities.

Anthropic also recently secured a legal win in an ongoing copyright dispute with several music publishers.

A US federal judge declined to impose a preliminary injunction that would have limited the company’s use of copyrighted lyrics for AI training.