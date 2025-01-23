Tech giant Google has invested over $1bn in AI startup Anthropic, the Financial Times reported.
This investment is said to be separate from Anthropic’s ongoing $2bn fundraising round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, which values the company at approximately $60bn.
Anthropic, a competitor of OpenAI in the AI foundation model sector, has not commented on the investment.
Google already has a $2bn commitment in Anthropic.
In November, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) proposed unwinding Google’s partnership with Anthropic as part of an antitrust case concerning online search.
The proposal aims to prevent Google from collaborating with companies influencing consumer search, including AI products, challenging Google’s investment in Anthropic.
Apart from Google’s investment in the AI company, e-commerce giant Amazon doubled its stake in Anthropic to $8bn last year.
In September 2023, Amazon made an initial investment of $1.25bn in the AI company and announced plans to invest up to $4bn.
By March 2024, Amazon had invested an additional $2.75bn, completing its $4bn commitment.
In September 2024, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority approved Amazon’s $4bn investment, concluding that it did not meet the threshold for an in-depth review under UK merger regulations.
In November 2024, Amazon announced an additional $4bn investment in Anthropic.
As part of this agreement, the company offers access to its models through direct sales and third-party cloud services, including Amazon Web Services.
Recent reports also indicate that Anthropic is nearing a deal to secure another $2bn investment from Amazon.
Microsoft-backed OpenAI initiated an AI arms race with the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.
The company’s popularity and new product launches helped secure a $6.6bn funding round in October, potentially valuing it at $157bn.
In March 2024, Anthropic introduced the Claude 3 family of AI models, including Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus.
Opus and Sonnet are available on claude.ai and the Claude API, reaching 159 countries.