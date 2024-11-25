The latest funding is structured through convertible notes, starting with an initial $1.3bn. Credit: JRdes / Shutterstock.

Amazon has increased its investment in AI startup Anthropic with an additional $4bn, taking the e-commerce giant’s total investment to $8bn.

With the latest funding, Amazon will remain a minority investor in the AI company.

The investment comes after the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) granted clearance for the partnership between Amazon and Anthropic.

In a media release, the competition watchdog confirmed that the deal does not meet the criteria for a merger investigation.

Known for its GenAI chatbot Claude, Anthropic named the Amazon Web Services (AWS) division as its primary training partner and will utilise AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips for future model development.

Anthropic is reportedly in discussions with other investors to raise additional capital, Reuters reported.

Amazon solidified its role as Anthropic’s main cloud partner, competing with Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google in offering AI-powered tools to cloud customers.

AWS is a major distributor of Anthropic’s latest models, contributing significantly to the startup’s revenue.

Anthropic plans to leverage Amazon’s Trainium and Inferentia chips for training its foundational models, a process that demands powerful processors.

In September, Amazon and Anthropic announced a strategic collaboration, with AWS becoming Anthropic’s primary cloud provider and Amazon investing $4bn in the startup.

This partnership was driven by the rapid adoption of the Claude models on AWS, following their integration into Amazon Bedrock in April 2023.

AWS CEO Matt Garman said: “The response from AWS customers who are developing generative AI applications powered by Anthropic in Amazon Bedrock has been remarkable.

“By continuing to deploy Anthropic models in Amazon Bedrock and collaborating with Anthropic on the development of our custom Trainium chips, we’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies. We’ve been impressed by Anthropic’s pace of innovation and commitment to responsible development of generative AI, and look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

Reports emerged last week that the US Department of Justice is seeking to dissolve Google’s partnership with Anthropic as part of an antitrust case concerning online search practices.