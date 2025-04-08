This funding will accelerate the expansion of its digital engineering platform, which focuses on advanced computing, intelligent data, and applied AI. Credit: S. Singha/Shutterstock.

Rescale, a San Francisco-based startup specialising in engineering software for designing race cars and computer chips, has raised $115m in a Series D funding round.

This brings the company’s total funding to more than $260m to date.

The funding round has seen participation from Applied Ventures, Atika Capital, Foxconn, Hanwha Asset Management Deeptech Venture Fund, Hitachi Ventures, NEC Orchestrating Future Fund, NVIDIA, Prosperity7, SineWave Ventures, Translink Capital, University of Michigan, and Y Combinator.

Early investors in the startup include Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Paul Graham, and Peter Thiel.

The company is focused on “empowering” engineers and research and development teams through the use of advanced computing, intelligent data management, and applied artificial intelligence.

Rescale founder and CEO Joris Poort said: “Our future breakthroughs are limited not by imagination, but by the speed at which engineers and scientists can turn ideas into reality.

“Today’s leading innovators face bottlenecks in limited compute, siloed data, and complexity of AI deployment. Rescale removes these barriers—empowering every engineer and scientist to accelerate discovery, scale impact, and shape the future faster.”

In response to greater demand for new innovative products, enterprises are increasing their investments in technologies that expedite time to market.

According to Rescale, high-performance computing has expanded into a $50bn market, while product lifecycle data management has reached $30bn, and simulation software has grown to $20bn.

As enterprises increasingly adopt these solutions, teams face the challenge of integrating a complex array of software, hardware, and data systems into a cohesive control plane and user experience.

Additionally, while applied AI solutions are evolving rapidly, many organisations struggle to find a unified platform that allows them to incorporate these capabilities into their analysis, modeling, and simulation workflows across physics, chemistry, and biology.

To address these concerns, Rescale stated that it provides a platform that seamlessly integrates computing, data, and AI capabilities, empowering organisations to concentrate on innovation and discovery.

Rescale boasts a diverse portfolio of hundreds of enterprise clients, including Arm, General Motors Motorsports, Samsung, SLB, and the US Department of Defense. Collectively, these customers are stated to invest more than $1bn each year in high-performance computing infrastructure to enhance their virtual product development and scientific research initiatives.

Rescale supports a wide range of “mission-critical” use cases, such as speeding up drug development through molecular analysis, optimising aircraft aerodynamics and improving automotive safety via crash simulations.

Its funding will accelerate the expansion of its digital engineering platform, which focuses on advanced computing, intelligent data, and applied AI.

To meet the growing demand for its platform, Rescale is fast-tracking the implementation of its roadmap. This includes broadening the array of new workflows and computing technologies available to customers, as well as expanding its library of more than 1,250 applications and its global network of more than 500 cloud data centres in collaboration with technology partners such as AMD, Amazon Web Services, Arm, Intel, Microsoft Azure, NVIDIA, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The company is also developing a unified data fabric and digital thread capability for all modeling and simulation workflows, incorporating AI-native search, tagging, and automation. Additionally, Rescale is enhancing its enterprise security and compliance offerings, including securing further authorisations for government and defense clients.

By empowering industrial enterprises for the next era of AI-driven engineering, Rescale aims to allow organisations to democratise and automate the use of leading AI Physics tools and libraries, achieving speed improvements in design validation of over 1000 times.

Rescale noted that its cloud-native technologies offer enterprises enhanced agility and automation, advancing product development and scientific discovery.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “Accelerated computing is the engine of the AI industrial revolution. With Rescale’s full-stack NVIDIA software and infrastructure, industries can push the boundaries of AI-driven modeling and simulation—advancing discovery, design, and engineering at an unprecedented pace.”

In March 2025, The Information reported that NVIDIA is in advanced talks to acquire Lepton AI, a company specialising in renting out servers powered by Nvidia’s AI chips.