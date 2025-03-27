Nvidia is planning to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in US-based chip and electronics manufacturing. Credit: Below the Sky / Shutterstock.com

Semiconductor giant Nvidia is in advanced discussions to acquire Lepton AI, a company specialising in renting out servers powered by Nvidia’s AI chips, The Information reported.

The potential deal is valued at several hundred million dollars, sources told the publication.

In May 2023, Lepton AI raised $11m in a seed funding round from investors including CRV and Fusion Fund.

This acquisition would follow Nvidia’s recent purchase of San Diego-based synthetic data startup Gretel.

In December 2024, Nvidia acquired Israeli AI company Run:ai for $700m after undergoing antitrust scrutiny.

The move came after the European Commission (EC) granted unconditional approval for the deal, following an antitrust review that began in October the same year.

In addition to its acquisition activities, Nvidia recently announced a strategic collaboration with Cognizant to accelerate AI adoption across various industries.

This partnership will focus on enhancing enterprise AI agents, developing industry-specific large language models, creating digital twins for smart manufacturing, and improving AI infrastructure and platforms.

In January 2025, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang revealed plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in US-based chip and electronics manufacturing over the next four years.

This investment strategy is part of a broader effort to mitigate risks associated with trade policies and tariffs, aligning with similar initiatives by other tech giants like Apple.

The US administration had imposed export controls on Nvidia’s chips used for advanced AI models, with further restrictions set to take effect in May 2025.