Nvidia has completed the acquisition of Israeli artificial intelligence (AI) company Run:ai after undergoing antitrust scrutiny.
The AI chipmaker agreed to acquire Run:ai in April in a deal valued at $700m, according to Reuters.
The European Commission (EC) granted unconditional approval for the deal earlier this month, following an antitrust review that began in October.
The focus was on Nvidia’s potential market control over graphics processing units (GPUs), crucial for AI applications.
Approving the deal, the EC said: “The transaction does not reach the notification thresholds set out in the EU Merger Regulation as Run:ai’s current revenues are negligible.”
Set up in 2018, Run:ai specialises in offering software for workload management and orchestration.
Its solutions are used for optimising infrastructure for AI, enabling enterprise customers to manage compute resources across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments.
As AI deployments grow more complex, Run:ai’s platform aids in orchestrating workloads such as generative AI and search engines.
Run:ai’s clientele spans multiple industries, utilising its platform to manage large-scale GPU clusters.
Now part of Nvidia, the company aims to expand its product offerings and market presence while enhancing its skilled workforce.
Run:ai also announced plans to make its software open-source.
In a blog post, the company said, “we plan to open source the Run:ai software to help the community build better AI, faster. While Run:ai currently supports only NVIDIA GPUs, open sourcing the software will enable it to extend its availability to the entire AI ecosystem.”
This acquisition comes amid Nvidia’s strategy to focus on robotics as a growth area amidst increasing competition in the AI chip sector.
The US company plans to launch its next-generation compact computer for humanoid robots, Jetson Thor, in early 2025.