Nvidia’s robotics sales currently represent a small portion of its overall revenue. Credit: Chung-Hao Lee/Shutterstock.

Nvidia is eyeing robotics as a key growth area amid rising competition in its artificial intelligence (AI) chip business, reported the Financial Times.

The US company plans to launch its next generation of compact computer for humanoid robots, Jetson Thor, in early 2025.

Speaking to FT, Nvidia vice-president of robotics Deepu Talla said: “The ChatGPT moment for physical AI and robotics is around the corner.”

Talla added that he believes the robotics market has reached a “tipping point”.

Nvidia offers a comprehensive solution, from AI training software to the chips powering robots.

Its push into robotics comes as competition intensifies from rival chipmakers such as AMD and cloud giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

These companies are seeking to reduce their reliance on Nvidia’s semiconductor offerings.

Despite this, Nvidia’s valuation has surpassed $3tn, driven by strong demand for its AI chips.

In February, Nvidia joined Microsoft and OpenAI in investing in Figure AI, a humanoid robotics company valued at $2.6bn.

Robotics remains an emerging niche, with many start-ups facing challenges in scaling, cost reduction, and improving robot accuracy, the publication said.

Nvidia’s robotics sales currently represent a small portion of its overall revenue.

Data centre revenue, which includes Nvidia’s AI graphics processing unit chips, accounted for about 88% of its $35.1bn sales in the third quarter.

Talla noted that two technological breakthroughs are propelling the robotics market: generative AI models and training robots using simulated environments.

The ability to train robots in virtual environments addresses the “Sim-to-Real gap,” ensuring effective real-world operation, he added.

Talla said: “In the past 12 months . . . [this gap] has matured sufficiently that we can now carry out experiments in simulation, combining with generative AI, that we could not do two years ago.”

Talla joined Nvidia in 2013 to work on the ‘Tegra’ chip for smartphones.

The company pivoted to AI and autonomous training, leading to the creation of Jetson, Nvidia’s robotic ‘brain’ modules, in 2014.

Nvidia provides tools for robotics development, including software for training models, simulations in its ‘Omniverse’ platform, and hardware for robots.