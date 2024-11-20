Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn is collaborating with NVIDIA to build digital twins to transform its manufacturing and supply chain management.
This move sees Foxconn leveraging Nvidia’s Omniverse platform to streamline factory operations, boost resilience and quality.
This partnership was first unveiled at last year’s Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD23), highlighting Foxconn leveraging the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to develop a 3D digital twin for planning and simulating automated production lines at its Hsinchu factory in Taiwan.
The adoption of Omniverse at the Hsinchu facility is set to expand to Foxconn factories globally.
In parallel, progress at the Mexico factory is enabling the integration of NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Isaac for robotics, NVIDIA Modulus for AI-powered simulations, and OpenUSD for enhanced data interoperability.
The primary benefit of digital twin technology is its ability to scale quickly and simulate processes virtually before real-world implementation, a crucial factor in Foxconn’s enhanced global expansion.
With this technology, Foxconn can rapidly replicate and establish production lines in various locations with speed and accuracy.
Furthermore, this capability allows the company to quickly deploy “high-quality” production facilities with consistent standards in key markets worldwide.
Foxconn stated that in addition to speeding up its global expansion, these digital twin capabilities greatly bolster its resilience, especially in the face of supply chain disruptions or unexpected market shifts.
In such scenarios, Foxconn can swiftly simulate changes to manufacturing processes and adapt production strategies, in turn enabling flexible reallocation of resources across regions and ensuring continuity and stability in production.
In a separate announcement, Foxconn has secured a $1.1bn loan, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.
The three-year loan, sourced from 17 banks, is intended for general corporate purposes.
This financial move comes as Hon Hai anticipates significant growth in AI server demand, which is expected to continue into the coming year.
The borrowing entities include Foxconn Singapore, Falcon Precision Trading, and ECMMS Precision Singapore, with Hon Hai acting as the guarantor.