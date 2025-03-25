Cognizant introduced its Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, which leverages Nvidia NIM to support enterprises in building and scaling AI agents. Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com.

Cognizant has announced a strategic collaboration with AI chipmaker Nvidia aiming to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies across various industries.

The partnership will leverage Nvidia’s advanced AI capabilities to drive innovation in five key areas.

During the Nvidia GTC 2025 event, Cognizant outlined its plans to enhance its offerings in enterprise AI agents, industry-specific large language models (LLMs), digital twins for smart manufacturing, foundational infrastructure for AI, and the functionality of its Neuro AI platform.

Cognizant’s Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, powered by Nvidia’s NIM microservices, is set to enable clients to rapidly build and scale multi-agent AI systems.

These systems will support adaptive operations, real-time decision-making, and personalised customer experiences.

The platform also allows seamless integration of third-party agent networks and most LLMs, providing greater flexibility for businesses adopting AI solutions.

The partnership’s primary goal is to integrate Nvidia’s AI technology across Cognizant’s enterprise technology stack, with active client engagements underway in multiple industries.

The partnership integrates Nvidia’s AI technologies such as Nvidia NIM microservices, Nvidia NeMo, Nvidia Omniverse, and Nvidia RAPIDS, into Cognizant’s AI ecosystem to deliver scalable solutions.

Additionally, Cognizant is developing multi-agent systems with integrated Nvidia technologies, including Nvidia Blueprints and Nvidia Riva speech AI.

The systems are designed with modularity and adaptability, incorporating security guardrails and human oversight. Industry-specific use cases include automated insurance claims processing, appeals and grievances handling, and supply chain management.

Cognizant Core Technologies and Insights president Annadurai Elango said: “We continue to see businesses navigating the transition from proofs of concept to larger-scale implementations of enterprise AI.

“Through our collaboration with Nvidia, Cognizant will be building and deploying solutions that accelerate this process and scale AI value faster for clients through integration of foundational AI elements, platforms and solutions.”

In October 2024, Cognizant partnered with pharmaceutical company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to serve as a primary technology services provider to scale IT operations.