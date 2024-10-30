Cognizant has entered into a partnership with pharmaceutical company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to serve as a primary technology services provider to scale IT operations.
Under the collaboration, Cognizant will aid Alnylam in bolstering its capabilities in delivering transformative medicines.
For this approach, Cognizant will manage Alnylam’s global IT infrastructure and operations, cloud services, security, platforms, applications, and data analytics.
The partnership will also utilise Cognizant’s managed services frameworks and offerings to enhance automation, reduce operational efforts, and aid in guaranteeing transparent business decisions and unified performance accountability.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Strategic Technologies vice-president Larry Egan said: “By leveraging Cognizant’s expertise in the life sciences sector and innovative managed services frameworks, we will aim to accelerate our business outcomes and ultimately improve customer experiences.”
Cognizant noted that the company is currently serving as a trusted partner for 30 pharmaceutical companies globally.
These collaborations involve deploying and managing advanced technology solutions that aid in bringing new therapies to market, operating global supply chains and manufacturing systems, and adhering to complex regulatory requirements.
Cognizant Life Sciences SVP, Global Large Deals lead and BU head Mohammad Haque said: “We are thrilled to partner with Alnylam on its IT transformation journey.
“We will bring our extensive experience with large pharmaceutical companies, along with investments in AI, to accelerate Alnylam’s business goals. As a strategic partner, we look forward to helping Alnylam grow its business and continue delivering transformative medicines to treat both rare and prevalent diseases.”
In June 2024, Cognizant entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Belcan for approximately $1.3bn.
This acquisition, which includes $1.19bn in cash and a fixed 1.47 million Cognizant shares, is aimed at bolstering the company’s footprint in the engineering research and development services market.