The global technology industry experienced a 23% decline in the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of cybersecurity-related grants dropped by 5% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in the technology industry was 14,482 in Q3 2022, versus 18,908 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 7% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Huawei Investment & Holding filed the most cybersecurity patents within the technology industry operations and technologies sector in Q3 2022. The company filed 387 cybersecurity-related patents in the quarter, compared with 342 in the previous quarter. It was followed by International Business Machines with 231 cybersecurity patent filings, China Investment (180 filings), and Microsoft (147 filings) in Q3 2022.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 39% share of total patent filings

The largest share of cybersecurity related patent filings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in China with 39%, followed by the US (26%) and Japan (4%). The share represented by China was 5% lower than the 44% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.