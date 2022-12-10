The global technology industry experienced a 72% decline in the number of environmental sustainability-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of environmental sustainability-related grants dropped by 3% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of environmental sustainability-related patent applications in the technology industry was 1,809 in Q3 2022, versus 6,498 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 0% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that ABB filed the most environmental sustainability patents within the technology industry operations and technologies sector in Q3 2022. The company filed 2 environmental sustainability-related patents in the quarter, compared with 0 in the previous quarter. It was followed by FidelityInc with 2 environmental sustainability patent filings, Panasonic (2 filings), and Huawei Investment & Holding (1 filing) in Q3 2022.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 1% share of total patent filings

The largest share of environmental sustainability related patent filings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 1%, followed by China (0%) and Japan (0%). The share represented by the US was 1% higher than the 0% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.