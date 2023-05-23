The global technology industry experienced a 19% decline in the number of environmental sustainability-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of environmental sustainability-related grants dropped by 21% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. Environmental Sustainability is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Technology industry. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology – Thematic Research report details the main trends, industry analysis, M&A activity and case studies in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of environmental sustainability-related patent applications in the technology industry was 7,245 in Q1 2023, versus 8,946 in the prior quarter.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology - Thematic Research

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

The top three companies accounted for 0.04% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that 3M filed the most environmental sustainability patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 1 environmental sustainability-related patent in the quarter. It was followed by Honeywell International with 1 environmental sustainability patent filing, Fidelity Ag (1 filing) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by Japan with 0.01% share of total patent filings

The largest share of environmental sustainability related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in Japan with 0.01%, followed by . The share represented by Japan was 0.05% lower than the 0.06% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology - Thematic Research buy the report here.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.