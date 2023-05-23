The global technology industry experienced a 19% decline in the number of environmental sustainability-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of environmental sustainability-related grants dropped by 21% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. Environmental Sustainability is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Technology industry. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology – Thematic Research report details the main trends, industry analysis, M&A activity and case studies in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of environmental sustainability-related patent applications in the technology industry was 7,245 in Q1 2023, versus 8,946 in the prior quarter.

The top three companies accounted for 0.04% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that 3M filed the most environmental sustainability patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 1 environmental sustainability-related patent in the quarter. It was followed by Honeywell International with 1 environmental sustainability patent filing, Fidelity Ag (1 filing) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by Japan with 0.01% share of total patent filings

The largest share of environmental sustainability related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in Japan with 0.01%, followed by . The share represented by Japan was 0.05% lower than the 0.06% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology - Thematic Research buy the report here.