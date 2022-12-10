The global technology industry experienced a 36% decline in the number of internet of things-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of internet of things-related grants dropped by 12% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of internet of things-related patent applications in the technology industry was 5,044 in Q3 2022, versus 7,835 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 15% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Huawei Investment & Holding filed the most internet of things patents within the technology industry operations and technologies sector in Q3 2022. The company filed 224 internet of things-related patents in the quarter, compared with 215 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Samsung Group with 219 internet of things patent filings, Qualcomm (129 filings), and LG (98 filings) in Q3 2022.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 40% share of total patent filings

The largest share of internet of things related patent filings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 40%, followed by China (19%) and South Korea (7%). The share represented by the US was 9% higher than the 31% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.