The global technology industry experienced a 50% decline in the number of robotics-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of robotics-related grants dropped by 10% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of robotics-related patent applications in the technology industry was 2,898 in Q3 2022, versus 5,755 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 8% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Samsung Group filed the most robotics patents within the technology industry operations and technologies sector in Q3 2022. The company filed 69 robotics-related patents in the quarter, compared with 73 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Fanuc with 48 robotics patent filings, LG (47 filings), and Sony Group (41 filings) in Q3 2022.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 38% share of total patent filings

The largest share of robotics related patent filings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 38%, followed by China (13%) and South Korea (9%). The share represented by the US was 13% higher than the 25% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.