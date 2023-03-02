Credit: Thapana Onphalai

The metaverse is growing at a rapid pace and will soon begin to infiltrate our personal devices, making the need for increased data privacy an urgent need, experts have warned.

Global Data’s Senior Analyst, Anisha Bhatia claims that there is a ‘window of time’ for regulators in a recent webinar and urges the importance of proactively addressing privacy implications so that consumer trust is gained.

Personal devices in the metaverse show no signs of slowing down in its development and experts claim that we will be seeing them become more affordable and accessible than ever before.

The stark warning comes after a recent prediction from Marty Cooper, the inventor of the cell phone: “The next generation will have the phone embedded under the skin of their ears.”

This sort of development will create concerns around data privacy and is an issue at the forefront of how well consumers will embrace and adopt this new kind of technology.

James Walker, CEO of data privacy specialist company Rightly, states: “The very nature of a deeply interactive metaverse means that we will be sharing more data, including things like facial recognition and biometric information.”

The European Union has taken the lead in conversations about the metaverse data privacy, but there is still no planned legislation addressing the issue.

Will Richmond-Coggan, a privacy and technology expert at UK law firm Freeths commented, “being transparent about the information that will be collected and how it will be used, and being clear about the safeguards that will protect users and their information from abuse, will all be essential in building that trust and ensuring that people are willing to embrace these developments.”

The metaverse is something that we are all trying to understand, and that is hard to do when development still has a long way to go. Major advancements in personal devices will need investment from big tech players and close attention will need to be paid by governments in order encourage mass consumer adoption.

