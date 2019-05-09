GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Peru will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2018 and 2023, mainly driven by the increasing demand for mobile data services, which will expand its contribution to total service revenue from an estimated 29% in 2018 to 35% in 2023, becoming the leading segment in terms of revenue contribution by 2020.

Meanwhile, the mobile voice segment, currently the leading segment in terms of revenue generation, will see its contribution decline from 33% in 2018 to 25% in 2023.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category 2016-22 (US$bn)

Source: GlobalData

The fixed broadband segment, responsible for 16% of the total telecoms and pay-TV revenue in Peru in 2018, will register the fastest revenue growth for the 2018-2023 periods, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth will be mainly driven by the increasing adoption of broadband services via FTTx and cable technology. Investment in fibre network expansions from leading operators Movistar and Claro, and the government’s proposed reforms to the national fibre-optic backbone network project as well as ongoing government efforts to improve connectivity in rural and remote parts of the country will help to drive growth in this segment. Latest reports from Or to search over 50,000 other reports please visit GlobalData Report Store

