London-based startup Pimloc has today announced that it has raised £1.4m in seed funding for its deep learning-based solutions for video security and data privacy.

The funding round was led by Amadeus Capital Partners, with additional investment in Pimloc coming from Speeinvest and other existing shareholders.

Founded in 2016, the startup’s deep learning platform underpins a search and discovery platform called Pholio and a video data privacy platform, Secure Redact.

Pholio provides search functions for large collections of images and video, as well as live streams, while Secure Redact enables personal data to be anonymised in video.

Pimloc has customers for both products across a host of sectors, including law enforcement, entertainment, broadcasting, insurance and mobility.

“Video files are typically large in size and present unique challenges of scale and security for access, processing, review and supply compared to other data,” explained Simon Randall, CEO of Pimloc.

“Without specialist automation data security is impossible to manage at any scale. Our products are currently being used in the preparation of video evidence, the anonymisation of visual data for analytics and for compliance with GDPR and other data protection legislation.”

Pimloc funding to address “critical need” for video privacy solutions

The funding in Pimloc demonstrates the growing need for data privacy solutions that go beyond written data.

“Video is being captured more often, by more devices and in more locations than ever before. Historically much of this footage has resided with security officers but now other business functions want to extract valuable data from this content,” said Randall.

“How this data is managed and shared is raising critical legal and ethical questions for data privacy. The protection of personal data needs to be designed into visual security and analytics systems by default to protect individuals from the misuse of face recognition and other technologies.”

This focus on this issue has also proved appealing to investors.

“There is a critical need for privacy by design and large-scale solutions, as video grows as a data source for mobility, insurance, commerce and smart cities, while our reliance on video for remote working increases,” said Alex van Someren, managing partner, Amadeus Capital Partners.

“We are very excited about the potential of Pimloc’s products to meet this challenge.”

