Pure Storage has been granted a patent for a method to adjust data storage efficiency in a network. The method involves processing data segments based on estimated overwrite frequency, error encoding them, and storing in memory based on the approach. GlobalData’s report on Pure Storage gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Pure Storage, M2M communication interfaces was a key innovation area identified from patents. Pure Storage's grant share as of February 2024 was 71%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Efficient data storage method using error encoding in storage network

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Pure Storage Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928230B2) discloses a method and computing device for adjusting the efficiency of storing data in a storage network. The method involves processing a data segment based on a storage approach determined by the estimated update frequency of the data segment. The processed data segment is then error encoded to generate a set of encoded data slices, with a decode threshold number required to recover the processed data segment. These encoded data slices are stored in the memory of the storage network in alignment with the storage approach. Additionally, the method includes obtaining the data segment for storage, access level information related to the data segment, and determining the storage approach based on factors like overwrite frequency, decompression cost, and retrieval frequency.



Furthermore, the patent details various scenarios based on estimated retrieval frequency levels, resource information, and compression factors to determine the most suitable storage approach. The computing device described in the patent is equipped with memory, an interface, and a processing module responsible for processing the data segment, error encoding it, and storing the encoded data slices in the storage network memory. The method and device aim to optimize data storage efficiency by dynamically adjusting storage approaches based on factors like update frequency, retrieval frequency, and resource utilization levels, ultimately enhancing the overall performance of the storage network.

