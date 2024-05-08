ByteDance has until early 2025 to sell TikTok to a US company. Credit: salarko via Shutterstock.

In April, the US signed into law the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The act forces the sale of TikTok from its parent company ByteDance to a US company to avoid an outright ban.

With other states looking to ban TikTok and China’s ban on WhatsApp, a greater fragmentation of the internet on the basis of national security could be emerging.

Laura Petrone, principal analyst at GlobalData, spoke to Verdict about the motivations behind the ban and how, despite it highlighting tensions between the US and China, a full ‘splinternet’ is unlikely.

What is the splinternet?

Petrone: GlobalData defines the splinternet as the fragmentation of the internet into separate spheres supporting competing visions of how technology standards and regulations should be implemented and geopolitical conflicts around internet architecture. These competing visions form so-called technospheres, each shaped by its own set of cultural, economic and political assumptions and with divergent approaches to governing the digital landscape.

Why is TikTok being banned in the US?

The main concern is that TikTok could threaten US national security while Chinese company ByteDance owns it. Indeed, the Chinese government has significant control over Chinese companies, including being able to force them to hand over any user data for security reasons, although there’s no evidence that data has been used in this way.

Why would the US banning TikTok accelerate the splinternet?

The ban is a sign of the intense US-China rivalry, and it shows that the decoupling between China and the US is in full swing. However, I don’t think it would necessarily accelerate the splinternet. States have created fractures around the internet for years, spurred by competition among countries to assert their authority. These have already led to a fragmentation of the current tech landscape, with complications for companies with global operations.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

However, it is unlikely that a splintering of the internet into entirely separate and non-interoperable blocks will ever happen, as this would be too costly to implement and sustain. It would also create undesirable barriers for companies with global operations.

Are other apps at risk of being banned?

I think the case of TikTok is unique, and I don’t think there are signs that other apps are at risk of being banned by the US.

What would be the impacts of a further entrenched splinternet?

Fragmentation of the internet, and the splinternet in a more drastic scenario, risks hindering international governance and has costs for all countries. The increased mistrust and lack of cooperation on internet governance risks leaving severe regulatory gaps and increasing security threats at a time when mechanisms to ensure data security, tackle cybercrime and develop common ethical standards are especially needed. It also has economic and social costs as digital fences across jurisdictions risk creating barriers for companies with global operations.