Quantum-Si, protein sequencing technology provider, has collaborated with NVIDIA to develop its proteomics platform, Proteus, with AI and accelerated computing.
The partnership will focus on advancing Quantum-Si’s core technologies of amino acid binders and aminopeptidases, and enhance data processing speeds using NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing.
Quantum-Si chief product officer John Vieceli said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA to make single-molecule proteomics more accessible to researchers.”
Vieceli said the company has been designing new and improved biomolecules leveraging AI protein structure prediction tools with NVIDIA BioNeMo, both in the cloud and on-premises.
The collaboration will also see the creation of data processing system using NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and Quantum-Si’s advanced single-molecule protein sequencing and detection technologies.
This processing system is designed to keep pace with the company’s evolving technology, generating insights into the proteome.
In addition, the collaboration aims to deepen understanding of the proteome and foster innovative solutions in research, drug discovery, and healthcare AI.
Quantum-Si’s advanced technologies, combined with NVIDIA’s capabilities, are expected to drive significant advancements in these fields.
NVIDIA Genomics Alliances global head George Vacek said: “Sequencing proteins to derive insights requires advanced processing capabilities that can handle vast volumes of data.
“Applying NVIDIA technology for accelerated computing and AI, Quantum-Si’s platform for proteomics and multi-omics can make a significant impact on healthcare and life sciences AI and research.”
