RingSense does not simply automate sales functions. Credit: monticello via Shutterstock.

RingCentral recently launched an open beta of RingSense, a generative AI platform that leverages voice and natural language processing to analyse business conversation data. The first iteration of RingSense is RingSense for Sales, which dissects interactions between sales reps and customers or prospects across calls, emails, and video meetings.

It has been a while since RingCentral unveiled AI features. The arrival of ChatGPT has awoken RingCentral from a bit of a slumber and it could not have chosen a better time to resume AI rollouts with generative AI capabilities. ChatGPT arrived on the scene rapidly and with much thunder. Since that time AI has been much heralded, especially for its ability to generate responses to inquiries, draft prose, and glean patterns and themes from data. At the same time, AI has been much maligned. The capabilities for which it has been celebrated have also instilled widespread fear among the public, regardless of technical acumen, that AI will soon substitute for hard-earned skills.

RingSense is positioned wisely.

RingSense does not simply automate sales functions which, if it were the case, would provide fodder for replacing agents. Instead, emphasis is focused on building skills by supplying insight into customer interactions and providing guidance that will help agents and team leaders to better meet customer expectations. This includes interaction summaries and scoring, keywords and phrases tracking, and CRM integrations.

With the introduction of RingSense, RingCentral closes a competitive gap with rivals who have recently responded to the emergence of ChatGPT with their own generative AI offers. RingSense is also noteworthy for being bespoke. AI offers have tended to be one size fits all, featuring capabilities that can be leveraged across various verticals, industries, or use cases. RingSense counteracts that trend by tightly focusing on the sales function and associated personnel.

In the near future, RingCentral would be savvy to construct RingSense offers targeted at frontline and contact centre workers. Both groups parallel sales in that workers operate dispersed outside the corporate hub and interact directly with customers (a contact centre offer would be especially relevant, given the already heavy use of AI). RingSense’s capabilities would be completely transferable to such offers, making them a natural progression.