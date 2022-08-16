Robotics innovation among tech industry companies has dropped off in the last three months

Research and innovation in robotics in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of robotics related patent applications in the industry stood at 1109 in the three months ending June – down from 1836 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to robotics followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 899 in the three months ending June 2021 to 774 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Robotics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd was the top robotics innovator in the technology and communications sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in China, filed 142 robotics related patents in the three months ending June. That was down from 281 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the South Korea based LG Corp with 99 robotics patent applications, Japan based Sony Group Corp (73 applications), and the United States based Alphabet Inc (60 applications).

AT&T Inc has recently ramped up R&D in robotics. It saw growth of 58.3% in related patent applications in the three months ending June compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the technology and communications sector.