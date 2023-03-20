Credit: peepo / getty images

The UK space agency announced on Friday (17th March) that it is backing the research of Rolls-Royce’s nuclear micro-reactor in efforts to increase the duration of missions on the moon.

Scientists and engineers at Rolls-Royce are developing a micro-reactor in hopes to provide sufficient power for humans to live and work on the moon. The company has received £2.9m funding, following a previous funding round of £249,000 by the the UK Space Agency in 2022.

Dr Paul BATE, chief executive of the UK Space Agency states: “This innovative research by Rolls-Royce could lay the groundwork for powering continuous human presence on the moon, while enhancing the wider UK space sector, creating jobs and generating further investment.”

The micro-reactor is set to be lighter and smaller than other power systems and could enable continuous power regardless of location, sunlight and other environmental locations.

The Rolls-Royce reactor is on track to be sent to the moon by 2029.

According to Bate, these types of investments into space technology are important in developing UK space capabilities and maximising commercial opportunities. They are, “key to the National Space Strategy, as part of our plans to become a leading power in space and build on a sector already worth £16.5bn to the UK economy,” he adds.

Bates hope the investment will, “support ambitious space exploration missions and boost sector growth across the UK.”

