Romania technology industry registered a 9.6% decline in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 5.55% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 50.9% share in July 2021, recording an increase of 2.05% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Romania technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania technology industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.8% in July 2021, a 49.49% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.75% share, decline of 45.36% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 9.64%, registering a 7.89% rise from June 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.41%, down 4.17% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Romania IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 57.09% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania technology industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

International Business Machines posted 96 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a drop of 81.95% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 69 jobs and an 11.29% growth. Vodafone Group with 63 IT jobs and Oracle with 61 jobs, recorded a 5.97% drop and a 40.2% decline, respectively, while 8×8 recorded a 55.88% increase with 53 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.04%, down by 29.38% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.57% share, a decline of 70.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.4% share, down 25.38% over June 2021.