Romania technology industry registered a 15.2% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 8.2% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 52.09% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 9.42% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Romania technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.07% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.19% in June 2021, a 2.33% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.27% share, an increase of 38.35% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 4.14%, registering a 47.62% rise from May 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.27%, down 12.5% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Romania IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 1.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

International Business Machines posted 534 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a drop of 24.26% over the previous month, followed by Oracle with 94 jobs and a 5.05% drop. Dell Technologies with 91 IT jobs and Hexaware Technologies with 77 jobs, recorded an 810% growth and a 156.67% increase, respectively, while ADOBE recorded a 900% an increase with 70 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.24%, down by 29.95% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 36.09% share, a growth of 192.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.61% share, up 37.23% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.07%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.