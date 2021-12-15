Romania’s technology industry registered a 5.0% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.97% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 43.95% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 3.69% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Romania’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.83% in November 2021, registering a 4.97% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.36% share, an increase of 17.72% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.47%, registering a 13.04% rise from October 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 6.61%, up 48.39% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Romania’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 23.23% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Romania’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Vodafone Group posted 85 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 23.19% over the previous month, followed by Ubisoft Entertainment with 76 jobs and a 261.9% growth. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 64 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 46 jobs, recorded a 12.33% decline and a 58.62% growth, respectively, while 8×8 recorded a decline of 32.26% with 42 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.25%, up by 1.28% from October 2021. Entry Level positions with a 16.09% share, registered an increase of 19.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 15.66% share, up 51.39% over October 2021.