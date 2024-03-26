Take-Two Interactive’s stock fell on Monday (25 March) following concerns that the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 video game could be delayed. Take-Two Interactive is parent company of Rockstar, the maker of the Grand Theft Auto games series.
The video game company saw its shares fall 5.2% after gaming publication Kotaku reported that production on the game had started to fall behind schedule.
The publication, citing sources familiar with the matter, said the latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series could be delayed beyond its 2025 release window.
A 2018 report from MarketWatch named the previous game in the series the “most financially successful media title of all time.”
As previously stated by Jack Bumby, senior editor at research company GlobalData, Grand Theft Auto is an “interesting case” in the gaming industry as it doesn’t rely on any of the emerging trends for its success.
“By all metrics, mobile gaming is the future of the industry [and] Esports will make huge amounts of money while new technologies like augmented reality will become commonplace,” Bumby wrote in a blog post for GlobalData.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“But Grand Theft Auto, and Rockstar’s games in general, feature none of these trends,” he wrote.
However, Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two have made an unprecedented amount of money riding the trend of e-commerce in gaming since Grand Theft Auto 5’s release in 2013.
As stated in GlobalData’s Tech, Media, and Telecom Themes 2024 report: “Microtransactions are a staple revenue model for game publishers”.
Microtransactions are a business model where users can purchase virtual goods or currency with micropayments within a game. This has led to controversy in the past, with some US lawmakers pushing to ban the model.