UK based small business accounting software company, Sage, has launched its own generative AI copilot assistant to help with workload efficiency and growth.
Sage hopes that its AI copilot can help small businesses and leaders in accountancy and human resources.
The company’s copilot can automate repetitive administrative tasks and help provide recommendations for cost cutting and business improvements. Sage stated that this will help employees spend more time focusing on their customers and scaling their business.
In addition, Sage’s copilot can identify and explain workflow errors. It uses this to generate workflow insights into how a business is running in real time.
“Sage Copilot revolutionises small and mid-sized businesses and accountant productivity by bringing trusted AI into the heart of their operations. It’s not just an AI feature; it’s a commitment to building a future where businesses can focus on their goals, supported by AI they can trust from Sage,” stated Sage CEO Steve Hare.
Managing finances and payrolls can be a challenge for small and mid-size businesses. Sage’s copilot offer safe cashflow management. The company states that security has been prioritised and robust encryption has been used.
“The use of Sage Copilot will elevate my role as a strategic partner even further, allowing me and our firm to support our clients’ financial success more accurately and confidently,” said Infinitas Accountants director Caroline Armstrong.
According to its 2023 executive briefing on AI, research and analysis company GlobalData forecast that the global AI market will soon be worth over $909bn by 2030. Generative AI, it forecasts, will be the fastest growing segment of AI technology.