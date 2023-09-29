Salesforce is beginning to infuse generative AI (GenAI) across its popular platforms. Credit: Tada Images via Shutterstock.

Developers attending Salesforce Dreamforce had to wait until the end of the week to attend what was for them the most important speech of the week – the developer keynote.

Many were frantically snapping pics of overhead slides and taking notes in search of news around high-productivity tools and betas.

Salesforce demonstrated its most prominent achievements in 2023: Data Cloud, Einstein Trust Layer, and AI platform Einstein 1.

New capabilities mentioned during the mega conference provide smoother access and low-coding capabilities based on those platforms. It was clear Salesforce is beginning to infuse generative AI (GenAI) across its popular platforms, including Einstein 1 Copilot Studio, Prompt Builder including Apex Prompt Builder, and Skills Builder.

It also provided peeks into newer capabilities related to monitoring, demonstrating how Salesforce is moving into new market segments such as observability.

Developers get final day flourish from Salesforce

Noteworthy announcements aimed at improving developers/DevOps’ day-to-day tasks included:

DevOps Center, available in 2024, will track changes and fix errors as workflows move through systems. It provides source control via click versus code, allowing more low-coder developers to participate in the DevOps experience.

Scale Center helps DevOps better understand application performance and event monitoring, with the ability to support deep-dive investigations. This indicates Salesforce’s growing move into observability.

New command tools within DevOps Center will help unify the developer experience so the CLI can also be used to integrate with Data Cloud. Actions may be triggered through Data Cloud and MuleSoft.

Code Builder, a new web-based integrated development environment (IDE), has the power of Salesforce’s popular Visual Studio Code IDE (namely via AI integration) for faster, more efficient coding. It represents MuleSoft’s progress in helping developers leverage accelerators and connectors to help build APIs.

Code Analyzer, the company’s open source (via partnerships with OSS providers) code quality, security, and performance monitoring tool (represents a move toward shift-left and DevSecOps).

Einstein for Developers, an AI powered productivity tool supports natural language designs to generate Apex code.

President and Chief Engineering Officer Srini Tallapragada asked during the keynote whether the world still needs developers, what with the advent of GenAI. He noted that because of GenAI, low-code to pro-code developers are being supercharged through the extraction of higher-level abstractions in their app modernization tasks.

He was indicating that developers remain necessary for their ability to determine how best to leverage GenAI for the most valuable outcomes. As with so many emerging technologies supporting app modernization, operationalizing AI has not been easy, and the industry needs experts to steer enterprises toward best practices.

In fact, Tallapragada noted that the industry will witness entirely new markets for skills to empower GenAI such as platform engineering and prompt engineers. In these new markets, shaping the role of DevOps personas will be driven by technologies and concepts like AI, automation, UX, and DX. Salesforce remains highly competitive by integrating GenAI into its platforms, including Flow and Data Cloud, leveraging MuleSoft integration and its low-code strengths.