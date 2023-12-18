Salesforce announced several updates to its Einstein 1 Platform, adding Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database and Einstein Copilot Search.
Einstein Copilot Search will provide AI search capabilities and extract answers from Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database via a conversational interface.
Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database has compelling features: GenAI technologies are very hungry for data, including enterprise data, and this requirement sucks up many resources: talent, time, and other resources essential in the task of fine-tuning generative (GenAI) models.
Accurate and relevant GenAI prompts require grounding in vast amounts of corporate data. However, this tool helps gather structured and unstructured data via a unified interface. It makes it easier to bring unified business data into the AI prompt helping customers deploy GenAI across all Salesforce applications. It also enables AI, automation, and analytics across all Salesforce CRM applications.
Einstein Copilot Search
The vendor also announced Einstein Copilot Search. The new tool will enhance Einstein Copilot, Salesforce’s GenAI assistant, with AI search capabilities that use business data to leverage corporate information and incorporate it into business workflows.
The features will give a competitive edge to Salesforce’s suite because unstructured data remains a challenge for enterprises to tackle. It enables IT admins to use a prompt builder to create custom prompts leveraging the vast resources of data present in formats including PDFs, emails, social media posts, audio files, and so on and so forth. It is expected that the volume of unstructured data managed by enterprises is growing at exponential rates and leveraging this resource for enterprise workflows is an imperative for organizations wanting to excel in the knowledge economy.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Unstructured data
By integrating both structured and unstructured data, Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database makes it easier to digest unstructured data into insights. The tool will help solidify Salesforce’s status in the leading CRM stakes. Use cases include automated customer service, call center services, custom marketing campaigns, and more. Sales teams can increase revenue using AI to surface insights from prior customer interactions. IT departments can discover problems and anomalies in product telemetry. Unstructured content produced from machine operations, including machine logs, sensor readings, images, or audio recordings, can be ingested into Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database and Einstein can identify and flag unusual data points through semantic similarity that reveal problems with the equipment.
The Einstein 1 Platform was introduced at Dreamforce in September 2023 with Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database as a foundational component of the platform. Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database is a comprehensive data platform tailored to help businesses consolidate and align customer data. This gives users access to accurate and up-to-date information from any part of the Einstein 1 Platform, including the sales cloud, service cloud, marketing cloud, and other areas. Salesforce Data Cloud Vector Database can also pull in real-time data from outside applications from partners such as Google and Microsoft, or a of myriad sources connected to Salesforce via the AppExchange cloud marketplace or MuleSoft. All of this is aimed at giving businesses a complete, transparent, and actionable perspective on each of their customers.
Related Company Profiles
Google LLC
Microsoft Corp
Salesforce Inc
MuleSoft LLC